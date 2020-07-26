FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 24,464 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 91.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.49. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

