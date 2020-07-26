FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,241 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.