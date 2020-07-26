FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 10,525 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

