7,432 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,432 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

