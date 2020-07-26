FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 73,950 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. HSBC lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

