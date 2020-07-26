Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $60,009.30 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Immersion by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 49.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

