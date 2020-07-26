Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 73,300 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $51,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Capital alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 126,952 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $82,518.80.

On Thursday, July 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 38,200 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $24,066.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,495 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $3,516.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 17,308 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $12,115.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 3,400 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $2,448.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 12,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $52,743.24.

On Friday, June 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 8,540 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $6,917.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 9,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $7,553.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCC opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79. Medley Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Medley Capital shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 24th.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($1.00). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 422.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medley Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Fondren Management LP boosted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 75.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medley Capital by 256.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.