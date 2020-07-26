Frank Catalano Buys 675,343 Shares of Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) Stock

Keybridge Capital Ltd (ASX:KBC) insider Frank Catalano purchased 675,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,949.35 ($32,842.02).

Frank Catalano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Frank Catalano acquired 364,573 shares of Keybridge Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,884.68 ($17,729.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06.

Jam Development Capital Ltd is engaged in investment in Australian small and medium enterprises.

