Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $36,673.56 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644,663 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,841.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $10,368,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

