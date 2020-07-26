Christophe Vereecke Purchases 60,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Christophe Vereecke bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$495,000.

TSE TML opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. Treasury Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Treasury Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

