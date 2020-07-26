Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Buys A$43,200.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) insider Nicole Hollows bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.32 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,200.00 ($29,589.04).
Downer EDI Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.59 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of A$8.94 ($6.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.28.
Downer EDI Company Profile
