Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Buys A$43,200.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) insider Nicole Hollows bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.32 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,200.00 ($29,589.04).

Downer EDI Limited has a 12-month low of A$2.59 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of A$8.94 ($6.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.28.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

