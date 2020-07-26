CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) President Acquires $38,290.70 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.