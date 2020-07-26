CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) President Acquires $38,290.70 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

