Robert Andrew Douglas Acquires 690 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GMED opened at $48.44 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.