Robert Andrew Douglas Acquires 690 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GMED opened at $48.44 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

