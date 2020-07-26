Peter Housden Buys 10,527 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) insider Peter Housden acquired 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.95 ($20,549.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.19. Alliance Aviation Services Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.97 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of A$3.22 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49.
About Alliance Aviation Services
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.