Peter Housden Buys 10,527 Shares of Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd (ASX:AQZ) insider Peter Housden acquired 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.95 ($20,549.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.19. Alliance Aviation Services Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.97 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of A$3.22 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Get Alliance Aviation Services alerts:

About Alliance Aviation Services

Alliance Aviation Services Limited, an air charter operator, provides aviation services to the tourism, resources, education, government, corporate, sporting, and entertainment sectors in Australia and internationally. It also provides specialized aviation services to other airlines and clients, which include aircraft wet leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, and engine leasing.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.