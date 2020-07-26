Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh Sells 2,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,360.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AAOI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

