Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 25,748 Shares of Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) Stock

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 25,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$47,273.33 ($32,378.99).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 15th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 1,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,675.00 ($1,147.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million and a PE ratio of 238.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.67. Flagship Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.16 ($1.48).

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

