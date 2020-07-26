Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Acquires 785 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
