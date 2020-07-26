Insider Buying: Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Acquires 785 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

