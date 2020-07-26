Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $47,766.68 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40.

NASDAQ FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.