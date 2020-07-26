SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Shan Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpartanNash alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, M Shan Atkins sold 173 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $3,719.50.

On Monday, July 6th, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00.

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SpartanNash Co has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $790.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.06.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.