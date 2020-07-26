Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $299.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.27. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wix.Com by 178.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

