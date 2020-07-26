Shopify’s (SHOP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,000.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $779.50.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $929.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.