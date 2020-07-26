Shopify’s (SHOP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,000.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $779.50.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $929.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
