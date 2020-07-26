Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.26.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paypal by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.