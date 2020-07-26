Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NET. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NET stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of -49.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921,574 shares of company stock worth $379,985,568 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

