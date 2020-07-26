1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

FLWS opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.44.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

