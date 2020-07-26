Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -5.13.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 142.99%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waitr by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Waitr by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

