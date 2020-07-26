Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Strs Ohio grew its position in Steven Madden by 21.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

