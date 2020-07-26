Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE:KTB opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.