HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

IO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

NYSE:IO opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.34. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 189.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.