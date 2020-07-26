Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $40.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

