Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $40.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
