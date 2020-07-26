Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CL King lowered shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Crocs by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 480,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

