Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

