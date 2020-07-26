Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

