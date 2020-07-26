HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMV (NYSE:IMV)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut IMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE IMV opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IMV in the first quarter worth $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the period.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

