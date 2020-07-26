Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.27. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 419.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

