NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

