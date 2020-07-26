Compass Point Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKR. TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.63. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.