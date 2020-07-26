Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 89,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.