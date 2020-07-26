JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

