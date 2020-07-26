Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

