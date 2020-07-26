Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.17.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
