Atlantic Securities Upgrades Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

