Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.14.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.