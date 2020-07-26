Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,038,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 122,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

