ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ON. Mizuho cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.62.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.