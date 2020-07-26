HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

