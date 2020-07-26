Guggenheim Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Snap stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,227,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

