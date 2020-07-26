UBS Group Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 183,182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 41.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

