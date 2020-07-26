Wells Fargo & Co Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 138.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 125,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

