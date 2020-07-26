Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $12.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.25.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.16.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

