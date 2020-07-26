Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.50.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.31.
Shares of KSS opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
