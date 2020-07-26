Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

