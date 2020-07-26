FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,658 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

PGX opened at $14.51 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

