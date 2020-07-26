FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,658 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

PGX opened at $14.51 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,658 Invesco Preferred ETF
FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,658 Invesco Preferred ETF
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare Inc
Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corp
Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corp
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd
Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $79,000 Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $79,000 Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report